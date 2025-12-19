Colorado State hosts conference foe Utah State

Utah State Aggies (5-5, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-2, 1-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (5-5, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-2, 1-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Utah State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Rams have gone 5-1 at home. Colorado State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-0 in MWC play. Utah State is ninth in the MWC allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Colorado State averages 69.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 66.5 Utah State gives up. Utah State scores 11.9 more points per game (64.9) than Colorado State allows to opponents (53.0).

The Rams and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marina Asensio is averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

