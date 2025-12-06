Colorado State hosts Chambers and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-1) at Colorado State Rams (7-2) Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-1) at Colorado State Rams (7-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Colorado State after Sierra Chambers scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 69-59 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Rams are 4-1 in home games. Colorado State averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 2-1 on the road. Southern Utah is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colorado State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Southern Utah has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Southern Utah averages 27.3 more points per game (81.6) than Colorado State allows to opponents (54.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rams. Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.8%.

Chambers is averaging 17.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Thunderbirds. Brooklyn Fely is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.