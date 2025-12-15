Colorado puts home win streak on the line against Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (8-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-3) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to…

Northern Colorado Bears (8-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-3)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Buffaloes play Northern Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 6-1 in home games. Colorado is seventh in the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 3.6.

The Bears are 2-1 in road games. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Colorado’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logyn Greer is averaging 11 points and six rebounds for the Buffaloes. Zyanna Walker is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Heather Baymon averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Neenah George is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

