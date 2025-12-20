Colorado plays Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (9-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -5.5; over/under is 155.5…

Stanford Cardinal (9-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (10-1)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Colorado square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Buffaloes have a 10-1 record in non-conference games. Colorado is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bangot Dak averaging 5.2.

The Cardinal have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. Stanford averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Colorado makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Stanford has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Rancik is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ebuka Okorie is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

