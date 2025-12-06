Colorado hosts Wyoming after Pedersen’s 25-point game

Wyoming Cowgirls (3-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Colorado after Malene…

Wyoming Cowgirls (3-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-3)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Colorado after Malene Pedersen scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 66-59 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Buffaloes are 4-1 on their home court. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowgirls have gone 0-3 away from home. Wyoming is fourth in the MWC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lana Beslic averaging 3.9.

Colorado’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logyn Greer is shooting 47.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Buffaloes. Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.2 points.

Pedersen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc. Logann Alvar is averaging eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.