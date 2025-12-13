Colorado hosts UTSA after Simpson’s 20-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -23; over/under is…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -23; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Colorado after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in UTSA’s 97-55 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Buffaloes are 6-0 in home games. Colorado is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 88.4 points while shooting 52.1% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 on the road. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaidon Rayfield averaging 2.9.

Colorado averages 88.4 points, 17.3 more per game than the 71.1 UTSA gives up. UTSA’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Buffaloes. Sebastian Rancik is averaging 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 39.5%.

Simpson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Dorian Hayes is averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.