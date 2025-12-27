Colorado hosts Northern Colorado following Wisne’s 27-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (9-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -14.5; over/under…

Northern Colorado Bears (9-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -14.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Colorado after Brock Wisne scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-79 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-0 in home games. Colorado is 8-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 4-1 on the road. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games.

Zack Bloch is shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals. Wisne is shooting 59.3% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

