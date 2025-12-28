Colorado hosts Northern Colorado following Wisne’s 27-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (9-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -14.5; over/under…

Northern Colorado Bears (9-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -14.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Colorado after Brock Wisne scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-79 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Buffaloes are 8-0 in home games. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bangot Dak averaging 5.2.

The Bears are 4-1 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ring Nyeri averaging 4.7.

Colorado makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Northern Colorado averages 10.2 more points per game (86.9) than Colorado gives up to opponents (76.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Zack Bloch averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Wisne is shooting 59.3% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

