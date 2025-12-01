Colorado hosts Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 26-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-3) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-3)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Colorado after Taryn Barbot scored 26 points in Charleston (SC)’s 70-59 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-1 in home games. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 away from home. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Grace Ezebilo averaging 12.7.

Colorado averages 71.0 points, 14.9 more per game than the 56.1 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 21.7 more points per game (81.6) than Colorado gives up (59.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Logyn Greer is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.3%.

Barbot is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.6 points, seven rebounds and 7.9 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.