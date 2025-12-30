Colorado faces Arizona, aims for 5th straight home win

Arizona Wildcats (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Arizona aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes are 7-1 in home games. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 9-3 to start the season. Arizona is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Colorado’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arizona allows. Arizona has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Logyn Greer is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

