Colorado beats Portland State 84-73 without fans at the CU Events Center

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 20 points, and Colorado beat Portland State 84-73 on Wednesday night in a game without fans inside the CU Events Center.

Colorado announced about two and a half hours before tip-off the game would be closed to the public due to high winds, power outages, and hazardous road conditions in Boulder.

Johnson was 4 of 10 from the floor and made all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Barrington Hargress added 15 points for Colorado, which is 10-1 overall and 8-0 at home. Sebastian Rancik had 12 points and Bangot Dak pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Jaylin Henderson scored 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead Portland State (6-4). Terri Miller Jr. added 16 points. Keyon Kensie Jr. chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Hargress scored eight points to help Colorado build a 37-35 halftime advantage. Miller scored 10 first-half points to pace Portland State. The Buffaloes took the lead for good about six minutes into the second half and had their largest lead, 80-68, with about two minutes left.

Up next

Colorado faces Stanford on Saturday in the Hall of Fame series in Phoenix.

Portland State plays at Tulane on Saturday.

