Collins puts up 18 as Utah State takes down Fresno State 72-63

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Collins Jr.’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Fresno State 72-63 on Tuesday. Collins went…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Collins Jr.’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Fresno State 72-63 on Tuesday.

Collins went 9 of 16 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (11-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Mason Falslev scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and four steals. Kolby King shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2) with 21 points and three steals. Fresno State also got 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Wilson Jacques. Bastien Rieber had 12 points.

Utah State took the lead for good with 14:49 to go in the first half. The score was 35-26 at halftime, with Collins racking up 10 points. Utah State turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 46-33 lead with 15:53 left in the half. Falslev scored nine second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.