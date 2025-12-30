Collins leads High Point against UNC Asheville after 23-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-8) at High Point Panthers (11-2) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-8) at High Point Panthers (11-2)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays UNC Asheville after Aaliyah Collins scored 23 points in High Point’s 85-83 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 at home. High Point ranks seventh in the Big South with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chana Paxixe averaging 1.7.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in road games. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Deb Orianegbena averaging 2.8.

High Point scores 77.2 points, 18.1 more per game than the 59.1 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 65.0 points per game, 2.8 more than the 62.2 High Point gives up.

The Panthers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Spencer is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Collins is averaging 17.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games.

Aileen Marquez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Nia Green is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.