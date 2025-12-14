Collins leads Florida International against Florida Atlantic after 40-point game

Florida International Panthers (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4) Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International…

Florida International Panthers (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4)

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Florida Atlantic after Rhema Collins scored 40 points in Florida International’s 103-92 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Owls are 3-2 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Florida International is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Florida Atlantic scores 63.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 76.4 Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 10.7 more points per game (74.3) than Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is shooting 54.2% and averaging 10.0 points for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 8.3 points.

Collins is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 rebounds.

