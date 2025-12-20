Collins and Florida International host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) at Florida International Panthers (6-3) Miami; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on…

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) at Florida International Panthers (6-3)

Miami; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Florida Atlantic after Rhema Collins scored 28 points in Florida International’s 78-61 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 in home games. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Collins averaging 5.0.

The Owls are 2-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Florida International is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 52.3% and averaging 21.0 points for the Panthers. Claudia Marina Gonzalez is averaging 5.3 points.

Vivian Onugha is scoring 10.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Owls. Destyne Jackson is averaging 9.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

