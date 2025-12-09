Colgate visits Saint Bonaventure after Tweedy’s 23-point game

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Saint…

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Saint Bonaventure after Ben Tweedy scored 23 points in Colgate’s 94-50 victory against the Saint John Fisher Cardinals.

The Bonnies are 5-0 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders are 1-3 on the road. Colgate scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 11.5 more points per game (77.5) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bonnies. Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Cox is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.