Colgate visits Butler and Lafayette

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (3-10) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Colgate after Mark…

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (3-10)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Colgate after Mark Butler scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 95-81 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Leopards have gone 3-3 at home. Lafayette ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 12.8 assists per game led by Butler averaging 4.2.

The Raiders are 1-5 on the road. Colgate is third in the Patriot League with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 4.5.

Lafayette is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 75.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 76.9 Lafayette gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cox is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.