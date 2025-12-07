Colgate takes on Albany following Meabon’s 24-point outing

Albany Great Danes (7-2) at Colgate Raiders (4-4) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Albany…

Albany Great Danes (7-2) at Colgate Raiders (4-4)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Albany after Ella Meabon scored 24 points in Colgate’s 70-64 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Raiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Colgate allows 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Great Danes have gone 3-2 away from home. Albany has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colgate’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Albany gives up. Albany averages 65.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 66.5 Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarah Streiff averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 22.9% from beyond the arc. Meabon is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.4 points.

Lara Langermann is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 9.4 points. Amaya Stewart is averaging 15 points and 6.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

