Colgate puts home win streak on the line against Harvard

Harvard Crimson (6-7) at Colgate Raiders (6-6)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Harvard trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Raiders have gone 2-1 in home games. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 4.4.

The Crimson have gone 2-5 away from home. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Colgate’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 69.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 73.6 Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.1 points. Cox is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Tey Barbour averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Robert Hinton is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

