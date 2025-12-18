Coleman’s 20 points, 10 boards push Oklahoma State over Kansas City

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Christian Coleman tallied a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as Oklahoma State held off Kansas City 91-79 on…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Christian Coleman tallied a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as Oklahoma State held off Kansas City 91-79 on Thursday night.

Coleman shot 8 of 12 from the field and controlled the paint as the Cowboys improved to 10-1 and stayed unbeaten at home. Oklahoma State shot 58% overall, setting the tone early by opening the game on a 14-4 run before Kansas City settled in offensively.

Oklahoma State led 48-44 at halftime, but the margin remained slim well into the second half as the Roos continued to answer runs.

Kansas City briefly moved in front midway through the half, but Oklahoma State responded with a steady stretch fueled by Coleman and Anthony Roy. The Cowboys regained control with a three-point play by Coleman and pushed the lead to eight with just over seven minutes remaining, then closed the game at the line.

Roy finished with 18 points, including several baskets late, while Vyctorius Miller added 13 points and three assists. Andrija Vukovic scored 11, and Oklahoma State finished with a 41-29 rebounding edge.

Karmello Branch led the Roos with 18 points, Jayson Petty added 16 and Kasheem Grady II scored 14. Kansas City shot 37% from the field, went 11 of 30 from 3-point range and made 18 of 22 free throws, but could not match Oklahoma State’s efficiency inside late.

Kansas City closed its nonconference road schedule at 2-11.

Up Next

Oklahoma State hosts Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

Kansas City returns home to face Austin Peay on Sunday.

