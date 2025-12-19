Coleman and UIC host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (5-2) at UIC Flames (6-5, 1-0 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Austin…

Austin Peay Governors (5-2) at UIC Flames (6-5, 1-0 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Austin Peay after Julia Coleman scored 29 points in UIC’s 77-67 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Flames have gone 3-2 at home. UIC is eighth in the MVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Strong averaging 2.5.

The Governors are 3-0 on the road. Austin Peay ranks second in the ASUN giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

UIC makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Austin Peay scores 10.5 more points per game (72.9) than UIC gives up (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Flames. Sara Zabrecky is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Williams is shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 6.8 points. Anovia Sheals is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

