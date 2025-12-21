Coleman and Oklahoma State host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-7, 0-2 Big West) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-7, 0-2 Big West) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -20.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts CSU Fullerton after Christian Coleman scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 91-79 win against the UMKC Roos.

The Cowboys are 8-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 1-4 on the road. CSU Fullerton ranks third in the Big West with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Ward averaging 4.8.

Oklahoma State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 12.2 more points per game (89.7) than Oklahoma State allows to opponents (77.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cowboys. Vyctorius Miller is averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Ward is averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 89.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 85.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.