Cofie and USC host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (4-6) at USC Trojans (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts UTSA after Jacob Cofie scored 21 points in USC’s 68-61 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Trojans have gone 4-1 at home. USC is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 1-3 on the road. UTSA has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

USC makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). UTSA averages 71.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 76.9 USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is scoring 21.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 61.2% over the past 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dorian Hayes is averaging 8.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

