Cockrill leads Chicago State against Illinois State after 21-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (1-8) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-2)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Illinois State after Doyel Cockrill III scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 85-62 victory over the Saint Xavier Cougars.

The Redbirds are 4-0 in home games. Illinois State scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-7 on the road. Chicago State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Illinois State is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 67.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.3 Illinois State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Ty’Reek Coleman is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.6 points.

Marcus Tankersley is averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.