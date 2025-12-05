Cockrill leads Chicago State against Illinois State after 21-point performance

Chicago State Cougars (1-8) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-2)
Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Illinois State after Doyel Cockrill III scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 85-62 victory over the Saint Xavier Cougars.
The Redbirds are 4-0 in home games. Illinois State scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.
The Cougars are 0-7 on the road. Chicago State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.
Illinois State is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 67.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.3 Illinois State gives up to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Ty’Reek Coleman is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.6 points.
Marcus Tankersley is averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 9.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
