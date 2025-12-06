Cockrill leads Chicago State against Illinois State after 21-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-8) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-2) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -20.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (1-8) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-2)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -20.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Illinois State after Doyel Cockrill III scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 85-62 win over the Saint Xavier Cougars.

The Redbirds are 4-0 on their home court. Illinois State is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cougars are 0-7 on the road. Chicago State allows 84.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.9 points per game.

Illinois State scores 80.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 84.8 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 67.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.3 Illinois State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty’Reek Coleman is shooting 55.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13.2 points.

Marcus Tankersley is averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. CJ Ray is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

