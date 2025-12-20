Coastal Carolina visits Shaw and Old Dominion

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Coastal Carolina after Ketron Shaw scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 77-68 win against the James Madison Dukes.

The Monarchs are 4-0 on their home court. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Chanticleers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Old Dominion allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

