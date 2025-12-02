Coastal Carolina visits Gregory and South Carolina Upstate

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Coastal Carolina after Karmani Gregory scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-63 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 3-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 on the road. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 6.6.

South Carolina Upstate averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than South Carolina Upstate gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Bendinger is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4%.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 13.6 points. Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.9 points.

