Coastal Carolina visits Dodd and Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Coastal Carolina after Alonzo Dodd scored 25 points in Appalachian State’s 86-78 overtime victory against the High Point Panthers.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-1 at home. Appalachian State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Clayton averaging 6.0.

The Chanticleers are 2-5 on the road. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Appalachian State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jalen Tot is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is averaging 15 points and 3.1 assists for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.