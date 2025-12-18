Coastal Carolina visits Dodd and Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Coastal Carolina after Alonzo Dodd scored 25 points in Appalachian State’s 86-78 overtime victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 on their home court. Appalachian State is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Chanticleers are 2-5 in road games. Coastal Carolina is ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Green averaging 1.6.

Appalachian State averages 74.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.5 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 8.1 more points per game (75.1) than Appalachian State gives up (67.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Mountaineers. Jalen Tot is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

