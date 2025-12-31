Coastal Carolina hosts White and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 1…

Georgia Southern Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Coastal Carolina after Nakavieon White scored 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 96-92 overtime victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 on their home court. Coastal Carolina scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Andres Burney averaging 2.4.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tyren Moore averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Spudd Webb is averaging 15.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.