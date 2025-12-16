Coastal Carolina hosts JMU after Barnes-Williams’ 22-point showing

James Madison Dukes (8-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits…

James Madison Dukes (8-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-5)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Coastal Carolina after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 22 points in JMU’s 78-65 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-1 at home. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tateyoina Harris averaging 2.9.

The Dukes are 1-1 on the road. JMU is third in the Sun Belt with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Barnes-Williams averaging 9.5.

Coastal Carolina averages 75.8 points, 12.1 more per game than the 63.7 JMU allows. JMU averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Coastal Carolina gives up.

The Chanticleers and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanis Jimenez is averaging 7.2 points and four assists for the Chanticleers. Tessa Grady is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Dukes. Peyton McDaniel is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

