Coastal Carolina faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jones’ 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Rasheed Jones scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 76-74 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Hawks are 5-0 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Chanticleers are 3-6 on the road. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 4.8.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Coastal Carolina averages 73.2 points per game, 1.2 more than the 72.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

