Cleveland State visits Gherezgher and Northern Kentucky

Cleveland State Vikings (3-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse…

Cleveland State Vikings (3-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Cleveland State after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 23 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-65 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Norse are 5-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon League with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 5.4.

The Vikings are 0-4 on the road. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Vikings meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gherezgher averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Donovan Oday is shooting 57.0% and averaging 17.9 points.

Dayan Nessah is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Vikings. Tre Beard is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

