Clemson visits Philon and No. 12 Alabama

Clemson Tigers (7-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Alabama hosts Clemson after Labaron Philon scored 20 points in Alabama’s 105-72 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Crimson Tide have gone 1-1 at home. Alabama is fifth in the SEC with 18.4 assists per game led by Philon averaging 5.7.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Clemson is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Clemson has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 assists. Philon is shooting 56.4% and averaging 20.6 points.

Carter Welling is averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

