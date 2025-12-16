Clemson takes on South Carolina, seeks 8th straight home win

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) at Clemson Tigers (8-3) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5;…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) at Clemson Tigers (8-3)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts South Carolina looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Clemson has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks play their first true road game after going 7-3 to start the season. South Carolina scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Clemson averages 81.8 points, 13.6 more per game than the 68.2 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

