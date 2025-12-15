Clemson takes home win streak into matchup with South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) at Clemson Tigers (8-3) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3) at Clemson Tigers (8-3)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play South Carolina.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Clemson averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Gamecocks play their first true road game after going 7-3 to start the season. South Carolina has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Clemson scores 81.8 points, 13.6 more per game than the 68.2 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Foster is averaging 7.4 points for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 67.6% over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

