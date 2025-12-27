Clemson plays Chicago State on 4-game win streak

Clemson Tigers (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-11) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will attempt…

Clemson Tigers (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-11)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Chicago State.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 in home games. Chicago State allows 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-2 on the road. Clemson is 9-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Chicago State is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Chicago State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rusne Augustinaite is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 59.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

