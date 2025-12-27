Clark and Pepperdine host No. 7 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8) Malibu, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8)

Malibu, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts No. 7 Gonzaga after Aaron Clark scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 84-62 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Waves are 4-4 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Gonzaga has a 10-1 record against opponents above .500.

Pepperdine makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Gonzaga scores 18.5 more points per game (92.3) than Pepperdine gives up to opponents (73.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Braeden Smith is averaging 5.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Braden Huff is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

