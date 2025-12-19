Claessens leads Kansas State against No. 9 TCU after 21-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (7-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays No. 9 TCU after Nastja Claessens scored 21 points in Kansas State’s 75-71 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-0 at home. TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 41.6 boards. Clara Silva leads the Horned Frogs with 7.7 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in road games. Kansas State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Sides is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Jordan Speiser is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 89.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

