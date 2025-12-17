Claerbaut scores 31 to lead Central Michigan past D-II’s Olivet 85-65

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Claerbaut had 31 points to lead Central Michigan over Division II member Olivet 85-65…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Claerbaut had 31 points to lead Central Michigan over Division II member Olivet 85-65 on Wednesday night.

Claerbaut added 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (4-7). Tamario Adley totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Nick Mullen scored 10.

Conner Schipper led the way for the Comets with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Sean Shenker added 12 points and three steals. Nathan Richardson had 11 points.

Central Michigan took the lead for good with 19:23 left in the first half. The score was 35-24 at halftime, with Claerbaut racking up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

