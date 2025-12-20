Claerbaut leads Central Michigan against Northern Illinois after 31-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-7) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-7)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Northern Illinois after Nathan Claerbaut scored 31 points in Central Michigan’s 85-65 victory over the Olivet Comets.

The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Northern Illinois allows 78.8 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Chippewas are 0-5 on the road. Central Michigan averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northern Illinois’ average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 73.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Chippewas match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Cobb is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Makhai Valentine is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

Tamario Adley is averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Chippewas. Claerbaut is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

