Citadel visits South Carolina on 4-game road slide

Citadel Bulldogs (3-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs face South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-1 at home. South Carolina scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. Citadel is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Braxton Williams is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 10.3 points.

