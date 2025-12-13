Citadel plays South Carolina on 4-game road slide

Citadel Bulldogs (3-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -24;…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -24; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel will look to end its four-game road slide when the Bulldogs play South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 6-1 on their home court. South Carolina scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Citadel gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

South Carolina averages 81.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 75.3 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 53.1%.

Christian Moore is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.3 points. Braxton Williams is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.