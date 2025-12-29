Citadel hosts Taylor and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-10) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-10)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Citadel after Brian Taylor II scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-75 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Citadel is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 in road games. East Tennessee State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Citadel scores 70.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 67.5 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 78.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.8 Citadel gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eze Wali is averaging 6.9 points for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games.

Allen Strothers is averaging 2.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Taylor is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.