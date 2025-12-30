Citadel hosts East Tennessee State following Taylor’s 20-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-10) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-10)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -12.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on Citadel after Brian Taylor II scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-75 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in home games. Citadel is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor averaging 3.9.

Citadel is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State averages 78.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.8 Citadel allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allen Strothers is averaging 2.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Taylor is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.