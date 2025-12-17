Cincinnati hosts Anderson and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (3-7) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -21.5; over/under is…

Alabama State Hornets (3-7) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -21.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Cincinnati after Asjon Anderson scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 85-77 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 8.3.

The Hornets have gone 1-6 away from home. Alabama State is fifth in the SWAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Palesse averaging 3.4.

Cincinnati is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 58.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Anderson is shooting 37.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 16.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.