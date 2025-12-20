Ciezki and Indiana host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Western Carolina after Shay Ciezki scored 25 points in Indiana’s 74-67 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-0 at home. Indiana averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Catamounts are 0-4 in road games. Western Carolina is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

Indiana scores 75.8 points, 7.1 more per game than the 68.7 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 59.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 64.3 Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 24.9 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Lenee Beaumont is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 0-10, averaging 52.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

