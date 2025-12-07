Christian Anderson scores 27 points as No. 19 Texas Tech beats LSU 82-58 for Tigers’ 1st loss

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Texas Tech…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Texas Tech handed LSU its first loss, blowing out the Tigers 82-58 on Sunday.

J.T. Toppin added 11 points and 15 rebounds while LeJuan Watts had 15 points and 10 boards for the Red Raiders (7-2) in front of a decidedly pro-Texas Tech crowd on a neutral court at Dickies Arena.

DJ Thomas Jr. scored 13 points and Mike Nwoko had 10 as the only players in double figures for the Tigers (8-1), who shot 26% in the first half and trailed 47-26 at the break in their first game against a ranked opponent.

Both of Texas Tech’s losses are to Top 25 teams, including a 30-point loss to No. 1 Purdue in the Bahamas two weeks ago.

Anderson and Jaylen Petty combined for all the points on a 10-2 run for a 33-13 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Petty was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Atwell helped the Red Raiders build a nine-point lead in the first four minutes with a pair of 3-pointers on either side of a bucket by Anderson, who scored 20 points before halftime.

Australian guard Max Mackinnon missed all nine shots and scored two points, the second time this season the Portland transfer has been limited to just a pair of free throws. The Tigers shot 33% and were just 4 of 24 from long range.

Both teams play at neutral sites again Saturday. LSU faces SMU in New Orleans, while Texas Tech will be in Dallas against No. 25 Arkansas.

