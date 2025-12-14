Chol scores 14, New Mexico knocks off FGCU 75-59

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Antonio Chol scored 14 points as New Mexico beat FGCU 75-59 on Sunday. Chol also added…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Antonio Chol scored 14 points as New Mexico beat FGCU 75-59 on Sunday.

Chol also added seven rebounds for the Lobos (9-2). Deyton Albury added 12 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the foul line and grabbed seven rebounds. Jake Hall shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Lobos picked up their sixth straight win.

Jordan Ellerbee led the way for the Eagles (5-6) with nine points. FGCU also got nine points from Rory Stewart. Gabe Tanner finished with eight points.

New Mexico took the lead for good with 4:03 left in the first half and led 28-25 at halftime, with Chris Howell racking up six points. New Mexico pulled away with a 17-3 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 25 points. The Lobos outscored FGCU by 13 points in the final half, as Chol led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.