Chirrick leads Montana State against Northern Colorado after 26-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (7-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-4)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Northern Colorado after Taylee Chirrick scored 26 points in Montana State’s 72-56 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Colorado averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-3 on the road. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 27.0% from 3-point range.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is averaging 13.9 points for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.1 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 12.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 16.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.